Curry 4s in the spotlight for Under Armour

Shares of Under Armour (UA, UAA) are on watch after a new note from Wells Fargo gives investors something to be optimistic about.

Wells says the new Curry 4 basketball shoe is catching "very positive" social media attention and could recharge the Curry brand.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is wearing the new line at the NBA Finals (game 3 tonight), but the Curry 4s don't hit the open market until the fall. Pricing for the shoes hasn't been set yet.

Though WF is still cautious on Under Armour in the near term with a Market Perform rating due to the strong guidance already issued by the company, a thriving debut of the Curry 4s could reset expectations for Q4 and 2018.

Separate from the Wells note, a quick scan of a Google Trends chart on "Curry 4" also looks promising.

Sources: Bloomberg and ESPN.