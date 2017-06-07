Worldwide server shipments down 4.2% in Q1

Worldwide server shipments dropped 4.2% in Q1 while revenue fell 4.5%, according to research firm Gartner. Asia/Pacific was the only geographic market where shipment sales increased.

Hyperscale data center segment sales have increased, but enterprise and SMB segments have struggling sales as businesses consider moving to the cloud.

Market leaders with revenue and market share: Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE): $3B, 24.1%; Dell EMC (NYSE:DVMT): $2.4B, 19%; IBM (NYSE:IBM): $831M, 6.6%; Cisco: $825.6M, 6.6%; Lenovo: $731.6M, 5.8%; Others: $12.5B, 37.9%.

Dell EMC is the only company to show growth over the prior year and earns the first place spot if sorting according to total units shipped rather than revenue.

