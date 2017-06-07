Calithera's CB-839 Fast Track'd for kidney cancer; shares ahead 6% premarket

The FDA designates Calithera Biosciences' (NASDAQ:CALA) lead product candidate CB-839 for Fast Track review for the treatment of metastatic renal cell carcinoma, in combination with Novartis' AFINITOR (everolimus), in patients who have received at least two prior lines of therapy.

Fast Track status provides for more frequent interactions with the FDA review team and a rolling review of the New Drug Application.

CB-839 is an orally administered inhibitor of an enzyme called glutaminase. It is designed to starve tumor cells of a protein called glutamine, a key nutrient. The rationale is that it may enhance the effects of checkpoint inhibitors and may reverse tumor resistance to checkpoint inhibitors by altering the immune-suppressive microenvironment and promoting an anti-tumor immune response.