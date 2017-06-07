Stocks open higher, safe-haven interest eases

Stocks edge into the green at the open, but investors likely will remain cautious ahead of tomorrow's U.K. election, ECB policy decision and former FBI director Comey's Senate testimony; S&P and Dow +0.2% , Nasdaq +0.3% .

European markets are mixed, with France's CAC +0.9% and Germany's DAX +0.3% but U.K.'s FTSE -0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished flat and China's Shanghai Composite closed +1.2% .

Corporate news is on the light side, but soft drink names could face an uphill battle today after both Coca-Cola and PepsiCo were downgraded at BMO Capital.

After some safe-haven buying yesterday, gold and the Japanese yen now are trading slightly lower while U.S. Treasurys hover at their unchanged marks, with the benchmark 10-year yield is even at 2.15% after hitting a seven-month low on Tuesday.

U.S. crude oil -1.2% at $47.60/bbl following a mixed inventory report from the American Petroleum Institute.

Still ahead: EIA petroleum inventories