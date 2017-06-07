Mateon's OXi4503 Fast Track'd for AML; shares ahead 18%

Thinly traded nano cap Mateon Therapeutics (MATN +17.8% ) heads north on the news that the FDA has designated Orphan Drug-tagged OXi4503 for Fast Track review for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

Fast Track status provides for more frequent interactions with the FDA review team and a rolling review of the New Drug Application.

Phase 2-stage OXi4503 (combretastatin A1-diphosphate) is a dual mechanism vascular disrupting agent. It weakens the tumor vasculature which causes tumor cell death and potentially affects the cell shape and attachment of hematopoietic stem cells.