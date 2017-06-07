Ford sales in China fall 3%

Ford (NYSE:F) sales in China fell back 3% in May to 87,733 vehicles.

Sales for Changan Ford Automobiles were down 12% to 59,276 vehicles, while Jiangling Motor sales increased 15% to 22,706 vehicles. Strong SUV demand led to a 73% pop in Lincoln sales to 4,112 units.

The Ford Escort and Ford Focus were the volume leaders for the month.

"We remain on track to deliver sales growth in the second quarter. For May, Lincoln and JMC achieved their best May sales result ever," says Ford Asia Pacific exec Peter Fleet.

YTD Ford China sales -11% to 436,961 vehicles.

Ford China press release (.pdf)