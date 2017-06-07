Reuters: BOJ set to upgrade outlook on economy

According to the report, which cites sources close the matter, Japan's central bank will describe the economy as expanding moderately at either its mid-June or July meeting.

At the same time, the BOJ - heeding soft recent reads on prices - may cut its forecast for inflation.

The news is having little effect on the yen (NYSEARCA:FXY), which remains modestly lower vs. the dollar today at ¥109.51.

