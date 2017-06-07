Post-earning rip for Carvana and auto retail peers follow

Carvana (CVNA +15.9% ) races higher after posting a Q1 earnings beat and issuing strong guidance.

The company expects Q2 revenue of $193M to $203M vs. $184M consensus and full-year revenue of $850M to $910M vs. $854M consensus.

"We continue to see increased consumer adoption of online car buying across our markets, charting a clear path to consistent growth within the $710 billion U.S. used auto market," says Carvana CEO Ernie Garcia.

The strong report from Carvana isn't necessarily rattling investors in the auto retail sector. Both AutoNation (AN +0.9% ) and Group 1 Automotive (GPI +1.9% ) are ahead of market averages, while Lithia Motors (LAD +0.9% ) and Sonic Automotive (SAH -0.3% ) are also holding their own.

