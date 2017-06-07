Mid-stage data on Novavax's RSV vaccine candidate published in leading journal; shares ahead 10%

Novavax (NVAX +9.8% ) is up in early trading on the news that Phase 2 results on its RSV F protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine candidate have just been published in the journal Vaccine (it took awhile, top-line data were reported in April 2014).

Women receiving the vaccine showed ~12-fold increases in anti-F IgG responses, peaking 14 days post-vaccination and sustained for the three-month evaluation period. New RSV infections were reduced 52% compared to placebo.

A large-scale Phase 3 study is ongoing. According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated completion date is June 2020.