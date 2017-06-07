Tesoro faces hearing on Washington rail-to-marine terminal

Tesoro's (TSO +0.2% ) plan to build the largest U.S. rail-to-marine terminal in Washington state faces a public hearing today from a government council as it pursues a four-year plan to win approval.

The Port of Vancouver, Wash., rail terminal would receive up to 360K bbl/day of crude oil from Midwest oil fields via about four trains that would travel in part along a section of the Columbia River before being loaded on to ships.

Today's hearing on the draft air pollution permit has opponents including environmental and religious groups and Native American tribes gearing up for another effort to stop the $210M project.