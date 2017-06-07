Delphi announces new autonomous transportation partnership

Delphi Automotive (DLPH -0.2% ) announces a commercial partnership with mobility firm Transdev to develop a global, fully automated, mobility-on-demand transport system.

The company says the system will utilize Transdev's universal routing engine and its own automated driving platform that's being developing in partnership with Mobileye.

Transdev and Delphi plan to start collaborating on pilot programs in France as the first EU driverless, on-demand mobility service on an open road.

"This latest announcement will help accelerate the development of commercially viable automated vehicle solutions," says Delphi CTO Glen De Vos.

Source: Press Release