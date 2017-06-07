Apple Pay adds 28 new domestic banks to partnerships

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) continues to expand its presence with the addition of 28 new banks and credit unions in the United States that will accept the mobile payment system.

The WWDC this week revealed some new features for Apple Pay including Person to Person to give friends and family money instantly using iMessage and Pay Cash, which is essentially a storage account for those funds sent Person to Person if the recipient wants to save the money rather than transferring to a bank.

Apple Pay competes domestically with Google Wallet and Samsung Pay, but mobile payments have so far failed to take off. Leader Samsung Pay only has a 4.5% usage rate while Apple falls behind at 4%.