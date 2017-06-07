Sangamo's hemophilia A candidate an Orphan Drug in Europe; shares ahead 2%

The European Medicines Agency designates Sangamo Therapeutics' (SGMO +2.1% ) gene therapy candidate SB-525 an Orphan Drug for the treatment of hemophilia A.

Among the benefits of Orphan Drug status in Europe is a 10-year period of market exclusivity for the indication, if approved.

The company is developing gene therapies to treat the bleeding disorder with collaboration partner Pfizer under a May 2017 agreement.

Previously: Sangamo teams up with Pfizer to develop gene therapies to treat hemophilia A; shares ahead 41% after hours (May 10)