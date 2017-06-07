BHP pushing for autonomous cargo ships within a decade

BHP Billiton (BHP -0.7% ) is studying the introduction of giant, automated cargo ships to carry everything from iron ore to coal as part of a strategic shift that may disrupt the global shipping industry.

The world's biggest mining company and one of the world’s largest dry bulk charterers is seeking partners to work on technological changes in the sector and hopes to deploy the technology within a decade, says BHP's VP for freight.

For the biggest miners, a move to crewless ships could save an estimated $86B/year in seaborne iron ore market, mirroring the shift to autonomous trucks to trains that allow fewer staff to remotely operate or monitor multiple vehicles; Rio Tinto (RIO), for example, uses a fleet of 76 driverless trucks and will fully deploy autonomous trains in Western Australia by the end of next year.

If freight users such as BHP are able to adopt the technology, “you might see that they build a new fleet of special purpose ships that puts the traditional ships and ship operators out of business,” an analyst says.