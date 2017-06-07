Russia denies speculation of Rosneft stake buyback from Qatar

The Kremlin dismisses speculation that Russia could buy back part of the 19.5% stake in Rosneft (OTC:RNFTF) it had sold to Qatar, responding to a WSJ report that the Russian government could seek to buy back its stake in Rosneft from Qatar, given the current diplomatic dispute in the Persian Gulf.

WSJ says last December's €10.2B ($11.5B) sale of the Rosneft stake, hailed by Russia's Pres. Putin as a sign of investor confidence in his country, actually was an emergency loan to help Moscow through a budget squeeze.

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY), a partner in the deal, and the Qatar Investment Authority say the contract contained no right for Russia to buy back Rosneft shares.