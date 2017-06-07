Oculus brings Rift headsets to 90 California libraries

Oculus (NASDAQ:FB) is bringing 100 Rift headsets and 90 Oculus Ready PCs to 90 public libraries in California o explore the potential of virtual reality in education – and to get the Rift in more hands.

The 90 libraries represent about half of the state’s total with Oculus hoping to expand the project at a later date.



The Oculus Rift is falling far behind its competitor Samsung Gear VR in sales due in part to the higher cost of the Rift, which is a tethered rather than mobile headset. But Rift also lags behind the similarly tethered Sony PlayStation VR.

Previously: Sony sells 1M PlayStation VR headsets (June 5)