Oil tumbles to 2017 low after inventory build; energy sector drops over 1%

Black gold was already under pressure today, and then the EIA reported a surprise 3.3M barrel increase in inventories. Crude's now down 4.5% to $46 per barrel - roughly matching its 2017 low set one month ago. USO -4.25%

That in turn is dragging down the energy sector (XLE -1.4% ), (XOP -3% ), (OIH -2.9% ).

The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq remain modestly higher on the session.

