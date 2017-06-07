Nine Masts investor urges buying Weibo through parent Sina

Investor James Tu likes Chinese microblogging site Weibo (WB +4.3% ), but with the stock relatively expensive, recommends a different way of getting in: through its parent Sina (SINA +3.8% ).

Presenting at the Sohn Hong Kong conference, Nine Masts co-founder Tu notes Sina's stake in Weibo (which has rallied 166% over the past year) is set to decline and that the implied price/share for Weibo in Sina's share price is $35.55 (vs. the current $78.74).

The best risk/reward approach may be convertible bonds, though, Tu says: "Buy Sina convertible bonds, which give you a balanced exposure to Sina, which has a chairman who is doing everything in his power to close the value discount in Sina by either spinning off Weibo shares or buying large amounts of Sina shares."