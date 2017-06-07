52-week low for Duluth Holdings after weak profit

Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) is down 17% after missing estimates with its Q1 report.

The company reported a narrower quarterly profit than last year, despite the 22% jump in revenue. A higher advertising/marketing spend was partially behind the bottom line reversal for Duluth. Advertising/marketing costs as a percentage of sales increased 320 bps to 25.2% during the quarter.

Looking ahead, Duluth still is in an expansion mode, with plans to open 12 retail stores and one outlet store this fiscal year.

Shares of Duluth hit a 52-week low of $16.83 earlier today.