CSRA wins $61M task order to support aircraft carriers

CSRA (CSRA +0.6% ) secured a five-year contract worth $61M of SeaPort-e task order with Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) to continue the company's support of Program Executive Officer Aircraft Carriers.

"For over 25 years, CSRA has been proud to support the Navy's PEO for Aircraft Carriers and we are thrilled to continue this partnership," said Executive Vice President Ken Deutsch, head of CSRA's Defense Group. "By extending our agreement, we are reinforcing CSRA's commitment to providing our NAVSEA customers with innovative, forward-thinking support and expertise."

Under this task order, CSRA will provide a full range of acquisition program support services to PEO Aircraft Carriers and its Program Offices PMS 312, PMS 378, and PMS 379.

Press Release