Bloomberg: Emirates considering deal for 20 more Airbus superjumbos

Emirates is in talks to buy 20 additional Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) A380 superjumbo jets, potentially handing a lifeline in prolonging a program that has been dogged by slow sales, Bloomberg reports.

The contract would be worth $8.7B before discounts, although Airbus may be required to commit to measures to make the plane more efficient, and it has not been established exactly how many aircraft Emirates requires, according to the report.

An agreement to acquire the planes before the end of 2017 for deliveries starting in 2020 would hand Airbus a lifeline in maintaining production at a level where it can break even on each jet, after the company warned earlier this week it would have to cut output further in the absence of new orders this year.