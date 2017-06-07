Ford adjusts to hot SUV demand

Ford (NYSE:F) says it will shorten the traditional two-week summer shutdown at its Louisville plant due to the strong sales of the Ford Escape and Lincoln MKC models.

Both SUVs are off to their best start ever for the first five months of the year.

"The record sales for Ford Escape through May are being driven by strong demand from our retail customers,” says Ford exec Raj Nair.

The Louisville Assembly Plant is the only Ford assembly plant in North America that will shorten the summer shutdown period. Portions of some component plants will take a one-week summer shutdown, including Van Dyke Transmission, Sterling Axle, Chihuahua Engine, Rawsonville, Chicago Stamping, Michigan Assembly Stamping and Woodhaven Stamping.

Source: Press Release