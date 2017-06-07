CNBC: Facebook moving WhatsApp off IBM cloud

Facebook (FB +0.1% ) plans to move its massive chat platform WhatsApp off of IBM's public cloud, depriving Big Blue of a top-five customer, CNBC reports.

IBM is trimming today's gains, now up just 0.3% .

WhatsApp has been serving 1.2B people from IBM's SoftLayer cloud, but Facebook plans to relocate operations to its own data servers, the report says.

That's a hit for an IBM cloud operation that's lagging rivals Amazon Web Services (AMZN +0.3% ) and Microsoft Azure (MSFT -0.3% ). IBM considers WhatsApp a poster child for its cloud.

Other operations that Facebook had acquired that were using SoftLayer servers were brought in-house quickly; not so with WhatsApp, which Facebook acquired in 2014.