U.S. Steel "not falling apart," J.P. Morgan says in suggesting it's time to buy

U.S. Steel (X +0.1% ) is "not falling apart," even as its stock price has plummeted 48% since February, according to J.P. Morgan analysts who say the current stock price offers an excellent entry point for investors.

The company's reinvestment needs and comparisons to competitors are "grossly misunderstood," JPM says, and "management is preparing X’s facilities to exploit better supply and demand fundamentals in the U.S. as the Trump Administration should reduce import supplies in the near term and increase infrastructure demand longer term."

The firm also believes the Administration may enact steel quotas in addition to existing tariffs as a way to stop foreign mills from circumventing U.S. trade laws, which it says "would have a significant positive impact on domestic steel fundamentals, steel pricing and stock prices."