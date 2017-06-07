Sohn Hong Kong investor: Sony could see 39% upside

Sony (SNE -0.8% ) is undervalued and could see 39% upside as the company bears the fruits of a massive turnaround, says Oasis Management's Seth Fischer.

At the Sohn conference in Hong Kong, Fischer points to entertainment as a key strength: growth potential in the company's TV programming business, and continued customer devotion to gaming.

The company has engineered a serious turnaround along with restructured businesses and reduced headcount under CEO Kazuo Hirai, who took over in 2012.

Sony's another example of how well-covered companies can make great ideas, pointing to the FANG stocks (Facebook, Amazon.com, Netflix and Google/Alphabet) as U.S. stock market drivers.