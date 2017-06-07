Novartis's leading CAR-T candidate CTL019 shows 59% response rate in mid-stage lymphoma study, but side effects prevalent; shares ease 1%

Novartis (NVS -0.6% ) announces interim results from its Phase 2 JULIET study assessing CAR-T candidate CTL019 in patients with treatment-resistant diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). The results will be presented at the International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma in Switzerland on June 14.

The study met its primary endpoint of overall response rate (ORR) based on the interim analysis. Among 51 patients with at least three months of follow-up or earlier discontinuation, the best ORR was 59%, including 22 (43%) complete responders. Globally, the ORR was 45% (n=23/51) including 19 (37%) complete responders.

Treatment was no walk in the park, though. There were no treatment-related deaths or cerebral edema, but 13% experienced grade 3 (serious) or grade 4 (life-threatening) neurologic adverse events which were managed with supportive care. Grade 3/4 cytopenias lasting more than 28 days occurred in 21% of participants while 14% experienced grade 3/4 neutropenia. Three patients died within 30 days of infusion from disease progression.

57% of patients experienced any-grade cytokine release syndrome (CRS), a known complication of CAR-T therapy. The incidences of grade 3 and 4 CRS were 17% and 9%, respectively.

Data from JULIET is the main support for regulatory applications in the U.S. and Europe. Complete results should be available later this year.

An FDA advisory committee review is on tap for July 12.

Previously: Ad Comm review July 12 for Novartis' CAR-T candidate CTL019 (June 6)