Oil producers sink following bearish EIA storage data

Energy stocks populate today's biggest decliners in the wake of bearish data on U.S. crude inventories, which has sent crude oil plummeting: WTI -4.3% at $46.10/bbl, Brent -3.4% at $48.39/bbl.
Independent E&P companies seen as particularly sensitive to the price of oil are taking the heaviest hit: NFX -6.3%, DVN -5.6%, MRO -5.5%, APC -5.1%, HES -3.9%, COP -2.3%, OXY -1%.
Among the global supermajors: XOM -0.7%, CVX -1.2%, RDS.A -1.7%, TOT -1.9%, BP -2.2%.
Also: DNR -9.1%, FMSA -8.9%, CRC -8.4%, SM -8.4%, WLL -8.1%, REN -7%, SN -7%, PES -7%, OAS -6.7%, SPN -6.5%, WFT -6.4%, PDS -6.1%, SEMG -6%.