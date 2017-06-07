Oil producers sink following bearish EIA storage data

Energy stocks populate today's biggest decliners in the wake of bearish data on U.S. crude inventories, which has sent crude oil plummeting: WTI -4.3% at $46.10/bbl, Brent -3.4% at $48.39/bbl.

Independent E&P companies seen as particularly sensitive to the price of oil are taking the heaviest hit: NFX -6.3% , DVN -5.6% , MRO -5.5% , APC -5.1% , HES -3.9% , COP -2.3% , OXY -1% .

Among the global supermajors: XOM -0.7% , CVX -1.2% , RDS.A -1.7% , TOT - 1.9% , BP -2.2% .