Glacier Bancorp higher after acquisition

Montana-based Glacier Bancorp (GBCI +1.6% ) is adding to its Colorado holdings, last night announcing an agreement to purchase Buena Vista, CO-based Collegiate Peaks Bank. It would be Glacier's 19th deal since 2000, 8th in the last five years, and 4th in Colorado.

Glacier will be paying $15.7M in cash and 1.7M shares of its common stock for Collegiate - based on yesterday's close, a deal value of $73.9M.

As of March 31, Collegiate had total assets of $469M, gross loans of $331M, and deposits of $401M.