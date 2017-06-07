Torchlight Energy set to start Permian drilling program

Torchlight Energy (TRCH -8.1% ) says it will begin drilling its first horizontal well on its Permian Basin assets this weekend.

TRCH expects the well to encounter multiple pay zones and is planned to have a lateral length of 8K ft. targeting the Wolfcamp A formation.

TRCH says well completion procedures, including a multi-stage fracturing, are scheduled for late July or early August.

Shares are sharply lower despite the news, as energy stocks are broadly and sharply lower following today's bearish oil inventory data.