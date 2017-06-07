Dave & Buster's rallies to all-time high

Shares of Dave & Buster's (PLAY +2.9% ) glided to an all-time high of $73.18 after the company topped revenue expectations in a quarter in which margins also expanded.

BMO Capital Markets says that there could be more gains to come as it backs an Outperform rating and boosts its price target to $77.

"Not only has PLAY exceeded consensus EBITDA every quarter since its IPO, but we also believe there are incremental margin opportunities throughout the income statement," reads a note from the firm.

Jefferies is also impressed, reiterating a Buy rating on PLAY, and lifting its price target to $80. The investment firm thinks that even the raised guidance from D&B is conservative.

