Merck top dog in I-O field with Keytruda juggernaut - FiercePharma

FiercePharma's Carly Helfand reports that Merck (MRK -0.9% ) was the hands-down winner in the immuno-oncology arena based on ASCO's datafest. Positive results for Keytruda (pembrolizumab) were reported in high-risk breast cancer (with Incyte's epacadostat) and in lung cancer (with chemo).

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY +0.6% ) stumbled a bit with top seller Opdivo (nivolumab). Two-year survival data on its combination with Yervoy in first-line lung cancer failed to impress, a disappointment considering Opdivo's flop in a late-stage first-line lung cancer study last year. Last month, the FDA approved Keytruda + chemo for first-line NSCLC.

Opdivo is by no means relegated to second-fiddle status. It has Priority Review in the U.S. for liver cancer and the Opdivo/Yervoy combo looks promising in mesothelioma.

Both drugs are being heavily investigated in a long list of clinical trials across a range of cancers.