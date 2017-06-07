Senators seek EPA documents on Icahn's biofuels dealings

Five Democratic senators ask the EPA to hand over documents relating to the role of Carl Icahn in shaping biofuels policy at the agency.

The senators say they are concerned that Icahn's dual role as a high-powered investor and an adviser to Pres. Trump on regulation could lead to conflicts of interest; Icahn owns a majority stake in oil refiner CVR Energy (CVI -2.1% ), which is affected by U.S. policies requiring refiners to blend biofuels into their gasoline and diesel.

The CFTC earlier this week said it would not investigate Icahn because RINs - the biofuels blending credits that many U.S. refiners are required to purchase under current regulations - are not traded on futures markets.