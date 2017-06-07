Snap shares down 3.6% on dwindling DAUs

Snapchat (NYSE:SNAP) is shedding daily active users or DAUs amid increasing competitive pressure, according to a Nomura Instinet analyst.

Analyst Anthony DiClemente writes that app download data shows the daily average user growth in the first two months of Q2 were down on the prior year’s quarter.

Clemente doesn’t expect monetization to pick back up due to seasonality and the August expiration of the lockup period.

Price target: $14, compared to analyst average of $22.