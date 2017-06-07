Beer prices could rise if imported aluminum taxed

Any effort by the U.S. government to place a tax on imported aluminum could have a negative effect on beer prices in the U.S., warns beer industry heavyweights.

"If there are duties on aluminum coming to this country, it will obviously get passed on to us and the customer. We’ll have to increase the prices. Our prices will go up," says MillerCoors exec Tim Weiner (via Bloomberg).

The Trump administration is considering an import tax on the metal and also launched a Section 232(b) investigation into the national security implications of China's dominance in aluminum trading.

Beer stocks: BUD, OTCPK:SBMRY, TAP, OTCQX:HEINY, OTCQX:HINKF, SAM, BREW, STZ, PINT.