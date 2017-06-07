Toshiba choosing chip unit winner on June 15

Reuters reports that Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY) will name the bid winner for its chip unit on June 15.

The sale could amount to $10B to $20B and has attracted interest from Foxconn and its subsidiary Sharp and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) with the latter seeming the most likely winner.

Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) also expressed interest while attempting to block the sale to an outside party, claiming that its stake in the chip unit came with contractual consent rights.

Toshiba needs to sell the unit to help rebound from the $1.3B accounting scandal in 2015 and from the bankruptcy of nuclear energy subsidiary Westinghouse Electric.