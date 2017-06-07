Dow Chemical completes construction of Texas polyethylene plant

Dow Chemical (DOW +0.2% ) says it has wrapped up construction of a polyethylene plant in Freeport, Tex., as part of its $6B Gulf coast investment program on projects to utilize low-cost and advantaged U.S. shale gas feedstock.

The unit will produce Dow’s proprietary ELITE enhanced polyethylene resins for use in flexible packaging applications for food, personal hygiene products, and other industrial packaging.

Dow says the 400K metric tons/year plant has entered its commissioning phase ahead of a scheduled ramp-up during Q3 and full operations in Q4.