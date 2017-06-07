Amazon Web Services dominating Apptio client platforms

Over three-quarters of Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) customers use Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Web Services while 52% use Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) Azure platform, according to comments from Apptio CEO Sunny Gupta at the GeekWire Cloud Tech Summit.

Apptio works with enterprise clients to streamline the IT department using the public cloud.

Gupta says 29% of Apptio customers are using multiple cloud platforms, which can throw off the market share results of other studies expecting respondents to choose one or the other.

In Q4 last year, Amazon Web Services led the market with a 40% share, according to research firm Synergy Research Group. The platform topped $12B in sales for the full year.