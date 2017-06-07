Robots to help boost production in athletic apparel

Morgan Stanley forecasts that 20% of the production from Nike (NKE +1.5% ) and Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) will be through automated factories by 2023.

The shift is expected to help the companies keep up with fast-fashion demand from consumers, which in turn could add significant top-line growth. Adidas already has its next-gen Speedfactory in Germany up and running as well as an Atlanta Speedfactory site being built, while Nike has several automated platforms in development. Lululemon (LULU +0.4% ), Gap (GPS +0.2% ) and Under Armour (UAA +2.2% ) won't be snoozing on the industry push to automation either.

On a broader look, The International Robot Federation estimates that over 2.5M industrial robots will be at work in 2019 (full IFR paper: The Impact of Robots on Productivity, Employment and Jobs (.pdf))