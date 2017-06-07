Paramount launches new division to inject life into film schedule

A new approach at Paramount Pictures (VIA -0.9% , VIAB -0.6% ) is getting under way with a new production division led by a veteran producer.

The Viacom studio is installing Brian Robbins, founder of Awesomeness, as the president of Paramount Players. He'll have the goal of giving a boost to an underperforming film slate that's thin on the global franchises that competitors are riding to box-office gold.

Paramount's top franchise is Transformers, whose latest iteration opens June 21. It also works with Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible series and the rebooted Star Trek films.

The studio's latest release, Baywatch, is bringing disappointing returns, with a cumulative domestic gross of $41.97M through its second weekend.