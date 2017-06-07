Alphabet's Project Wing announces drone test success

Alphabet’s (GOOG, GOOGL) Project Wing announces successful nationwide tests yesterday monitored by NASA and the FAA. Three Project Wing drones, manned by one person, were tested alongside an automated drone from DJI and a manned drone from Intel Aero Ready.

The heart of the tests was Project Wing’s UAS Air Traffic Management or UTM platform. UTM acts as the drone version of air traffic controllers for passenger planes.

UTM combines information from Google Maps, Earth, and Street View to provide the drone with flight information of other nearby drones, provides proximity warnings, and notifies the drone of no-fly zones or areas that aren’t currently safe for flight such as the area above a forest fire.

If the UTM continues to show strong results, the platform might prove the more valuable part of Project Wing.

The drone market is still small with Gartner predicting 3M commercial and personal drone units will ship this year.