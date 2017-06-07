Sell-off in AnaptysBio continues; shares down 19%

Thinly traded micro cap AnaptysBio (ANAB -18.5% ) slumps on more than double normal volume, albeit on turnover of only 136K shares. The stock has lost ~35% of its value since last week.

Tomorrow, CEO Hamza Suria will deliver a corporate presentation at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York.

The relatively young public biotech develops therapeutic antibodies to treat inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is Phase 2-stage ANB020 for the potential treatment of atopic dermatitis, severe peanut allergy and eosinophilic asthma.

Previously: AnaptysBio on deck for IPO (Jan. 17)