Sell-off in AnaptysBio continues; shares down 19%

Thinly traded micro cap AnaptysBio (ANAB -18.5%) slumps on more than double normal volume, albeit on turnover of only 136K shares. The stock has lost ~35% of its value since last week.
Tomorrow, CEO Hamza Suria will deliver a corporate presentation at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York.
The relatively young public biotech develops therapeutic antibodies to treat inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is Phase 2-stage ANB020 for the potential treatment of atopic dermatitis, severe peanut allergy and eosinophilic asthma.
