Alphabet wins legal decision in ongoing Uber battle

A U.S. court judge revealed the results of a sealed magistrate decision in the ongoing legal battle between Uber and Alphabet’s (GOOG, GOOGL) Waymo: Uber has to turn over the documents Waymo wants.

Waymo alleges former employee Anthony Levandowski downloaded thousands of documents before leaving to form a self-driving truck startup that Uber later acquired.

The latest court decision orders Uber to turn over a due diligence report the company compiled on Levandowski before the acquisition, which could show if Uber knew about the file theft.

