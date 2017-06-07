Kite's CAR-T candidate competitive with Novartis' CTL019; shares ahead 7%

Kite Pharma (KITE +7.3% ) is holding on to most of today's gain on almost triple normal volume after CAR-T competitor Novartis (NVS -0.8% ) released mid-stage interim data on CTL019 earlier today. Kite's candidate, axicabtagene ciloleucel (formerly KTE-C19) looks very competitive in terms of response rate and level of adverse events.

Assuming the Ad Com review goes well, CTL019 could be approved in September, potentially two months ahead of Kite. The specific approval dates are too close together to provide Novartis with a tangible "first mover" advantage, though.

Previously: Novartis's leading CAR-T candidate CTL019 shows 59% response rate in mid-stage lymphoma study, but side effects prevalent; shares ease 1% (June 7)