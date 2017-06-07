U.S. Steel +3% on Standpoint's midday upgrade

U.S. Steel (X +2.8% ) is upgraded to Buy from Hold with a $28 price target at Standpoint Research, providing the stock with a second wind after early gains following a positive note from J.P. Morgan failed to stick.

Standpoint analyst Ronnie Moas calls X "a high-beta, cyclical name," with his fear of a recession and/or a market correction offset by the expectation that a significant infrastructure spending bill will be passed.

Moas believes X is undervalued, trading at 10x estimates for next year, and acknowledges "some debt" but also $1.2B in cash vs. a $3.6B market cap.