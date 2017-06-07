Pimco's Ivascyn not seeing much in the way of D.C. stimulus

Holding court at the Bloomberg Invest New York summit, Pimco Global CIO Dan Ivascyn (MUTF:PONAX) says he's not expecting major tax or regulatory reform.

Yes, there may be some limited tax cut, but far less than what's been proposed. Infrastructure spending? "We're even more pessimistic." Something symbolic may get passed, but surely nothing in the area of the $1T that's been talked about.

Investors return assumptions thus need to be ratcheted down, he says, as U.S. growth isn't likely to top the 2.5% area. The 10-year Treasury yield could fall as low as 1.5% (vs. the current 2.17%).

