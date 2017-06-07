REGENXBIO out-licenses NAV AAV9 vector to AveXis for two neurologic disorders; shares ahead 1% after hours

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) extends a global exclusive license to AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) to develop and commercialize gene therapies using RGNX's NAV AAV9 vector to treat Rett Syndrome and a form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) caused by mutations in a gene called SOD1.

Under the terms of the agreement, REGENXBIO will receive an undisclosed upfront payment, ongoing fees, milestones and royalties on net sales. Specific financial terms are not disclosed.

Rett Syndrome, caused by a mutation in a gene called MECP2, is an inherited disorder characterized by slowed growth, coordination and communication skills.

Inherited ALS represents up to 10% of ALS cases. About one in five of inherited ALS cases are caused by mutations in SOD1.