Molson Coors lower after analyst day talk

Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP) fell 6.50% today, with most of the decline arriving after the company posted a financial update during its analyst day presentation.

By assuming full control of MillerCoors, the brewer expects to generate $550M of cost savings by 2019.

Management sees underlying EBITDA margins increasing an average of 30bps to 60 bps per year for the next to three to four years.

A global priorioty is for free cash flow in 2017 to fall within 10% of $1.2B. Another top goal of Molson is to keep its investment grade rating.