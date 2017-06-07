Amazon exec speaks on HomePod competition, Ice phone rumors

Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) David Limp, senior V.P. of devices, speaks at Wired Business Conference and covers voice assistant communication, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) HomePod competition, and the existence of the Ice phones.

You should be able to tell `Alexa, ask Siri X,’” Limp said then hinted that the companies behind the assistants should cooperate for the sake of customer satisfaction.

Asked about the HomePod, Limp says that there’s enough room on the market for Apple’s product and Amazon’s Echo devices, which have a lower price tag and will soon expand to include a model with a screen. Ultimately, Limp says, choosing a speaker is a highly personal experience.

Limp throws warm water on the Ice by failing to confirm plans for the low-priced phone for the Indian market but did express an interest in another smartphone project using lessons learned from the Fire debacle.