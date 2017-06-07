Stocks notch a win as bank shares offset energy selloff

Stocks closed with slight gains, as investors bet that tomorrow's Senate testimony from former FBI chief Comey will be less damaging to Pres. Trump than feared.

In fact, stocks bumped to session highs following the release of Comey's prepared opening remarks for the hearing, which lacked mention of any apparent overt obstruction of justice from Trump.

"The fact that we're rising here implies that the market was looking for something more damning" from Comey, said Randy Frederick, VP of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab.

The energy sector (-1.5%) was slammed by an unexpectedly bearish weekly report from the EIA, which showed that both crude and gasoline inventories rose by 3.3M barrels; as a result, U.S. crude oil prices plunged 5.1% to $45.72/bbl.

But gains in the heavily-weighted financial (+0.8%) and tech (+0.3%) sectors helped to mitigate the energy group's sharp drop.

Safe-haven assets such as U.S. Treasury bonds gave back some of yesterday's gains, with the benchmark 10-year yield closing 3 bps higher at 2.18%.