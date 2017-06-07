Okta beats estimates, and guidance, in first earnings report; shares up 4.8%

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Q1 report EPS and revenue estimates. Q1 was Okta's first earnings report since the IPO. Subscription revenue was $48.4M, up 75.4% on the prior year’s quarter. Other key metrics include $9.7M in cash used in operations, negative $13.3M FCF, and $224.2M in cash and equivalents.

Q2 guidance includes revenue of $55M-$56M with the loss per share at $0.26-$0.25.

FY18 guidance puts revenue at $233M-$236M, compared to $226.99 consensus, with a loss per share between $1.15 and $1.11, which is better than the consensus estimate of $1.19 loss.

